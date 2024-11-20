Gadsden County's Administrator fired after Commissioners decide services were 'no longer needed'

Gadsden County Commission voted 3-2 to terminate County Administrator Edward Dixon.

Commissioners voted on an interim administrator for the time being.

Watch the video to see why Dixon was terminated.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Gadsden County leaders are now looking for a new county administrator. I'm Ashley Engle your Quincy neighborhood reporter. I'm finding out why this seat is now vacant

At Tuesday night's commission meeting, county leaders voted 3-2 to terminate county administrator Edward Dixon.

Dixon served for nearly four years.

He was responsible for managing the county's budget, supervising county operations, and more.

"Let me thank you for the opportunity to serve you. It has truly been a pleasure. We did some great things together. As you know I will go away but I won't go far."

Commissioner Eric Hinson was sworn in as the new chairman. He proposed the motion for Dixon’s termination.

I asked Hinson why leaders decided to let Dixon go.

In a statement he said: "The administrator is an at-will employee of the county. Last night, the board made the decision that his services were no longer needed."

"All in favor say I.... All oppose"

Right now, county commissioners do not have a set timeline for the search for a new county administrator.

County leaders voted for Roosevelt Morris to be the interim county administrator during this time.

