FHSAA has lifted its $21,500 fine given to Gadsden County Schools

QUINCY, Fla.(WTXL) — Gadsden County School District said in a newsletter that Superintendent Elijah Key will help guide the Gadsden County High School football program until a new head coach is hired.

Former head coach Russell Ellington resigned on August 23, following months of challenges for the team. In the newsletter, the district said Superintendent Key emphasized that no GCSD employees falsified documents, pushing back against earlier concerns tied to sanctions from the Florida High School Athletic Association FHSAA.

The district also announced that the FHSAA has reduced a major fine against Gadsden County Schools, lowering it from $21,500 to just $1,000.

The district originally planned to appeal the hefty fine.

PREVIOUS ARTICLE: Gadsden County High to appeal FHSAA sanctions again

