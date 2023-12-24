Gadsden County shopping event gives families some holiday relief

'Shop with a Cop' event gathered 100 children from Gadsden County and gave them each $100 to spend as they liked.

Before Beyond partnered with officers from Quincy, Chattahoochee and Gretna, as well as Gadsden County deputies for the event.

Watch now to meet the student who was gifted a whole lot more than $100 and why his family's story is so remarkable.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"Alright give me a hi-five. Alright! Be good."

Hi-fives, big smiles and lots of joy as these students set out to add one more thing under the tree this Christmas.

Police from Quincy, Chattahoochee, Gretna and the Gadsden County Sheriffs united to spread some extra joy through Beyond Before’s annual Shop with a Cop.

$100 for 100 kids…

From bicycles... to dolls... and you can’t forget the fishing rods.

Beyond Before director Stacey Hannigon says the 100 goes a long way for all parents dealing with increasing inflation.

"The price of everything is going up. And so to be able to give that relief to parents. One less stress, one less worry."

For one family, this day meant so much more.

Lorena Jimenez, has battled cancer on and off for six years. All while raising her family alone.

"It helps me a lot being a single mom with five kids. I mean I work two jobs trying to support my kids. I work at TruLieve with Miss Jules and at then I work at the 24-store five to nine. So I'm working for my children."

Her cancer battle also impacting her son Bryan. Right now he’s dealing with anxiety and depression. So the Quincy police department made sure this was a day he won’t soon forget.

"Something that we want to give back to the community and let them know that we care about them. We care about their Christmas. We care about the kids having a good holiday."

A 70-inch TV and a Playstation 5 — leaving him nearly speechless — and full of gratitude.

"Thankful. Grateful. For everything. That's all."

