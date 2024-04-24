Gadsden County Sheriff's Office searching for suspect in death investigation; where he was last seen

UPDATE: 3:20 P.M.

The Gadsden County Sheriff's Office confirmed the lockdowns of:

West Gadsden

Gadsden Elementary Magnet

Greensboro Elementary

are all related to the search for Smith. He is still on the loose and considered armed and dangerous.

ORIGINAL STORY:



The Gadsden County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man tied to a death investigation; residents are cautioned to lock doors.

Reginald Smith was last seen on foot in the area of Carolina Rd. and Providence Rd. He is pictured above.

Read the news release below from GSCO for more details.

GCSO NEWS RELEASE:

On 4/24/2024 the Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office patrol responded to 701 Liberty Rd. Quincy in the Sawdust Community in reference to a death investigation .

We are actively on the look out for a black male suspect Reginald Smith (pictured below) who is wanted in relation to the ongoing death investigation. Smith is presumed armed and dangerous

Smith was last seen on foot in the area of Carolina Rd. and Providence Rd. and was last seen wearing a white T-shirt with orange design, blue jeans and white tennis shoes. Smith is approximately 6 ft tall and 180-190 lbs.

Residents are cautioned to lock doors, and if you have any information on Reginald Smith’s whereabouts or see him please call the Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 875-8811.

