DEVELOPING: Multiple Gadsden County Schools on lockdown; what we know now

UPDATE 3:20 P.M.

The Gadsden County Sheriff's Office confirmed the school lockdowns are related to the search for a suspect in a death investigation. Learn more about the person they're trying to find here.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Multiple Gadsden County Schools went into lockdown just before 1:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. In a Facebook post made at 1:27 p.m., the school district said:



West Gadsden

Gadsden Elementary Magnet

Greensboro Elementary

Were in lockdown due to law enforcement activity in the area. All employees and students will remain inside the buildings until further notice. See the latest post embedded below.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.