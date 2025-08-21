Gadsden County job fair connects residents with local opportunities

QUINCY, Fla. (WTXL) — Gadsden County is hosting its second annual job fair, offering residents the chance to connect with employers, training programs and community resources without leaving the community.



The fair brings together companies and career resources under one roof.

Goodwill will highlight its career center, which offers free and low-cost classes, some without requiring a GED or degree.

The job and resource fair is returning for its second year, bringing together employers, community groups, and resources all under one roof to help connect Gadsden County residents with new opportunities. From skilled positions to entry-level jobs, the event will bring opportunities for anyone looking to get their foot in the door.

Temeka Rollins, the Probation Manager for Gadsden County, said, "A lot of people in Gadsden County don't have transportation to drive back and forth to Tallahassee for jobs. So when we can bring all of those resources into one place and they can find out what we actually have here in Gadsden County, it benefits everybody."

One of the companies participating is Goodwill. Beyond hiring, they'll also share resources from their career center — including training like CNA programs and contracting as well as other classes, some free of charge and some of which don't require a degree.

Shierly Learn, the Re-entry Manager for Goodwill, said, "And we hope that everybody will come out and see what we have to offer. If they can't get to the Leon County, uh, the Maybury Street location, we do have things that we can do. They can go to to Quincy location, and we have workshops we can set them up to do classes online, whatever they are looking to do, we can figure out a way for them to achieve those goals."

Along with jobs, residents will find health services, kids' activities, and even door prizes, making the fair an event designed for the whole community.

Organizers hope connections made here will lead to new careers for Gadsden County residents and help build a stronger workforce right at home. In Quincy Tatyana Purifoy ABC 27.

