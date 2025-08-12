Gadsden County commissioner welcomes students back on first day of School

QUINCY, Fla. (WTXL) — The first day of school in Gadsden County came with more than just new classes, it came with a warm welcome from a familiar face.



Green visited multiple schools across the county to continue his back-to-school tradition.

The commissioner says starting the day with positivity helps set the tone for the year.

The first day of school is filled with excitement and new beginnings. One Gadsden County commissioner is making sure students start the year feeling welcomed and encouraged. I'm Tatyana Purifoy, your Quincy neighborhood reporter, showing you how Commissioner Ronterious Green greeted kids bright and early this morning.

At the front doors of Crossroad Academy Charter School, Commissioner Ronterious Green was ready, offering handshakes, high-fives, and smiles to every student who walked into the school and in the hallways.

Green is helping set a positive tone for the school year. This isn't his first time welcoming kids back. Last year, he got to get on the school bus to share some encouragement before the day began. This year, he's visited several schools across the county to keep the tradition alive.

For students, it's a simple gesture that can make all the difference on the first day.

In Quincy, Tatyana Purifoy, ABC 27.

