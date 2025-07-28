Fans and Kindness keep Gadsden Seniors safe this Summer

QUINCY, Fla. (WTXL) — The Gadsden County Department of Elderly Affairs is distributing box fans to help seniors stay safe during the intense Florida summer heat.

The year-round program also provides heaters in the winter, and community members can support by donating, volunteering, or spreading awareness.

The program is not just seasonal; it's designed to support seniors year-round with weather-related needs.

Summer heat in Florida can be brutal, especially for seniors. I'm Tatyana Purifoy your Quincy neighborhood reporter, showing you how one program is helping them stay safe and cool.

In Gadsden County, the Department of Elderly Affairs is taking action, handing out box fans to help older residents weather the summer heat. This isn't just a seasonal effort. The program runs all year, providing heaters during the winter and fans during the summer. These efforts help to ensure seniors stay safe no matter the weather.

"You don't want to be in the the heat, uh, in your house, you wanna be comfortable, so this small gesture, just a meeting that need for that senior, it means a lot to them and they're very appreciative," says Lekava Evans, Elderly Affairs Coordinator.

Community members can also be part of the solution. Whether it's donating a fan, giving financially, or just spreading the word — every effort helps make Gadsden County a little cooler for its senior citizens.

Whether it's a small box fan or a kind gesture, sometimes a little help goes a long way. You can get involved by calling 850-627-9758 or stopping by the Simon L. Scott Senior Center.

In Quincy, Tatyana Purifoy ABC 27.

