"WIPED OUT": One Boggy Bay family loses 5 houses during Helene, why they are still optimistic about future

The Gibson family arrived at Boggy Bay Friday morning, following Helene, to find all of their houses completely gone - wiped out by the hurricane

Despite this setback, I was still surrounded by smiles when I visited their home. They say they are confident in their recovery.

Watch the video to see how Helene wiped out 7 houses in this area, leaving nothing behind. Scenes of damage that are unbelievable to the eye.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"It's been in the family for years," said Guy Gibson, describing his land at Boggy Bay. "A lot of memories.". So a lot of memories made here? a lot of memories

This land is a generational legend for the Gibson Family, where they raised children, spent summers, and celebrated holidays.

"I remember that we was painting in it one time," said 7-year-old Ty Gibson, talking about their house and his memories here. "Going upstairs and we saw fireworks over there, and there were so cool colors."

"This place brings back a lot of memories," said Shelby Gibson.

"I came before me and my husband had kids and it means even more to me now that we do have kids," said Abbi Gibson,

Pre-hurricane Helene, 7 houses used to stand here. Now, you wouldn't even believe there was life here before.

"My family owned 5 of them and all 5 of them are gone now," said Guy Gibson. "Completely wiped off, just like somebody scooped it off."

Gibson said it's been a surreal few days, walking down the road to find the house he had built with his bare hands had vanished.

"A lot of hard work, a lot of memories," said Gibson, "but we've still got the memories and they can't take that away."

The Gibson's said it's their faith that's carrying them through.

"God has a plan for us, and it's a big plan, we just don't know what it is yet," said Shelby Gibson.

