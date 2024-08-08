VIDEO: Relief for Taylor County after minimal damage from Hurricane Debby

Despite making landfall near Steinhatchee, Hurricane Debby caused minimal damage in Taylor County including flooding, power outages, and scattered debris.

Most neighbors breathing a big sigh of relief following Idalia impacts. However, some say community is still taking a hit.

Watch the video to find out what next steps look like for this County.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Most of Taylor County breathing a sigh of relief after Hurricane Debby passed through leaving behind minimal damage including flooding and power outages.

Some neighbors do tell me that these impacts have disrupted some of their repairs from Idalia.

I'm finding out how they are faring and looking into any noticeable differences in the recovery process from Debby compared to Idalia.

Gratitude resonating around Taylor County.

"We did get lucky, very lucky," said Barbara McGreal, Keaton Beach resident.

As Keaton Beach and Perry neighbors take a deep breath following Hurricane Debby's minimal damage.

"You don't want to go through it again because it was not even a year ago we went through the other one," said Tammy Klein, another Keaton Beach neighbors.

Klein still has a blue tarp on her roof from Hurricane Idalia damage.

"It was very stressful, very, very stressful," said Klein.

Heavy rain from Debby did cause her roof to leak.

McGreal also sustained 8 downed trees around her RV.

The National Weather Service said they are still working on collecting data to confirm the height of storm surge in Keaton Beach.

However, McGreal and Klein tell me the difference in the need for recovery efforts between Debby and Idalia is astounding.

"Driving out here today, it's like did we have a hurricane, I mean I was so happy, thrilled," said McGreal.

However, in Perry, neighbor Heather Weekley said Debby is still taking a hit on the community - and her family.

"It's been a little stressful," said Weekley, "been a little stressful, worried about what we lost and trying to replace those things."

Power outages caused her to lose a lot of food. Resources she can't afford to lose.

"It's getting to the point honestly where we have thought about moving away from this area," said Weekley.

Various organizations have been handing out supplies in Taylor County since Debby hit.

Weekley said these giveaways are necessary for low income neighbors, even if damage does not seem extensive.

"We work really hard," said Weekley. "Anything that is given, it is not taken for granted, these people appreciate it more than anybody knows."

Other communities impacted were Suwanee and Lafayette County. Emergency Management Director John Louk said they are making a plan, working with the national guard, to see how they can assist these neighbors.

Florida Department of Children and Families is giving SNAP Recipients in 14 counties including Taylor to apply for food replacement for any items lost during the hurricane.

You have until the 14th of August to do this.

Information to apply can be found here.

