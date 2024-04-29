Timber industry faces challenges in Taylor County, why they're positive about the future

Impacts from inflation, Hurricane Idalia, and the Closure of the Georgia Pacific Foley Cellulose Mill are being felt in the wood industry in Taylor County

However, with County and State-wide support, area workers say they are optimistic about the future

Watch the video to find out why diversification is the answer, and why workers think these challenges are pushing Taylor County into the future

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

As a rural town, the timber industry is at the heart of Perry.

It's currently facing some hurdles. I drove to Taylor County to find out how some key players have had to adapt and why they're keeping positive about the future.

Diversification and how to do that in the timber industry

That's been at the forefront of some loggers and foresters work in Taylor County.

"Diversify as much as we can, and where we can, we're doing it the best we can," said Richard Schwab, 3rd generation owner of his family's logging business, M.A. Rigoni.

They're responding to recent challenges including inflation, Hurricane Idalia, and the closure of the Georgia Pacific Foley Cellulose Mill.

"The economic driver that was there, is no longer there," said Schwab.

Schwab said these challenges will not deter the loggers.

"It's in our blood, it's in our genes, it's who we are," said Schwab.

He explained to me some of the challenges the wood industry is facing since the closure of the mill in town.

That includes having to deliver wood further.

"The value of the wood went down because transportation costs went up," said Schwab.

Schwab said some places have started putting loggers on quota for the amount of wood they can haul.

According to Schwab, there's less demand, there's higher volume, but less places to sell it to.

Michele Curtis has been a forester for 45 years. Her husband owns The Forestry Company.

Curtis said while the closure of the mill will have an economic impact in the coming years, support for the future of the industry is coming from the County, City, State, and the Department of Commerce.

Curtis said gaps in the industry is making room for possibility in Taylor County.

"Citizens are working with the County Commission and the Taylor County Development Authority to try and seek new industry," said Curtis.

Curtis said Taylor County has 2.5 to 3 million tonnes of sustainable wood available for wood using businesses.

So Curtis said there's so much opportunity here.

"For someone who wants to come in here and build and grow, you've got a clean slate," said Curtis.

Curtis said Taylor County is ready to be pushed into their next phase.

"To be progressive and seek the new businesses that can carry us for the next 50 years," said Curtis.

Curtis said they're excited to welcome new businesses to Taylor County and wants people to know the wealth of opportunity that's here. In Taylor County, MS, ABC 27.

