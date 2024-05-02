"Please help us find a home" - VFW Post in Perry looks to community for help finding new site

VFW Post 9225 in Perry is on the search for a new home.

Veterans of the post are feeling the pressure to find a new site to help meet the needs of veterans and sustain their community outreach.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The search for a new home continues for some veterans in Taylor county. Finding out how it's been affecting their outreach why they're looking to the community for help.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9225 holds great significance for veterans here

"It's everything to me, it's my life," said Donald Norris, Junior Vice Commander of the Post.

Providing connection and purpose.

"We can relate, we understand, we've been there," said Mike Thrift, Commander of the Post.

"I can't do a whole lot, but I can help at the post," said Gary DuBose, Senior Vice Commander of the Post.

Norris, Thrift, and DuBose said that's been difficult to do recently.

They currently do not have a site for their post.

"They have no place to call their own," said Thrift.

While they're on the search to find a new home, Thrift said they are feeling the impacts.

"We've lost over half of our membership because we don't have a place for vets to come hang out and socialize," said Thrift.

Thrift explained he's feeling the pressure to find a new home. He said it's not only impacting veterans, but also their community outreach.

"We want to get back to being an integral part of our community, be there for them," said Thrift.

But Norris said, right now, that's hard.

"We want to do more for the community but you can't when you're limited on space," said Norris.

To help, they are having an upcoming fundraiser at the Perry Splash Pad. That will take place on Friday May 3 and Saturday May 4 starting at 8am.

Thrift said these posts are critical for veterans to offload and to do so in a judgment-free zone.

"Gives those veterans a place to go to talk," said Thrift.

So he's asking the community to help them come back.

"Please help us get a new home," said Thrift.

If veterans in town need assistance obtaining their benefits, they can contact the Taylor County Veteran's Service Office. Contact information for this service is at:

401 Industrial Park Dr.

Perry, Fl. 32347

850-838-3513

