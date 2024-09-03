Perry VFW Post to host inaugural Salute to Veterans; how neighbors can help

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9225 is hosting their inaugural Salute to Veterans event

On September 6 and 7, Taylor County veterans will be able to access free resources including career support, medical, dental, and mental health care.

Watch the video to find out why this event is an important part of this post's mission and how you, as a community member, can help

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Veterans in Taylor County will be able to access free resources for a weekend. That's thanks to one VFW Post.

With these services, the post is on a mission to ensure veterans feel supported because they tell me they know first-hand the consequences of how it feels to be without that all important helping hand.

"It's lonely in my house, I have nobody there, and I needed somebody or some place to go," said veteran, Gary DuBose.

"This post is a livesaver for me," said Donald Norris.

Two veterans sharing their appreciation of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9225

"[They] took me in, gave me a home, gave me some place I could be besides sitting in my house," said DuBose.

That's support this post is hoping to extend to more veterans in Taylor County at their upcoming Salute to Veterans event, providing a range of free services including medical, dental, and career support.

:It's a basic way for us to show our appreciation, admiration, respect and our love for our veterans," said Commander of the post, Mike Thrift,

Thrift added the event is to provide resources to veterans that they often need but do not know how to ask for.

"I could have used it when I was younger, when I was a single father raising my kids by myself," said Thrift.

9.3% of Taylor county's population is made up of veterans. That's almost 2% more than the state average, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

"Though our time in uniform is over, we still feel that need to serve," said Thrift.

Veterans said that's because they've witnessed first hand some of the side effects of returning to civilian life after their time in the military.

Thrift said these include PTSD and suicidal thoughts.

In 2021, on average, there were 17.5 veteran suicides a day that's according to a recent Veterans Affairs report.

"That's too many veterans, our nations heroes taking their own lives because they can't get the help that they need," said Thrift.

Thrift hopes this event will show veterans support exists, for them and their families, right in their backyards.

The post are asking the community for help with donations for the event including food, drinks, and monetary donations.

The Salute to Veterans will take place on September 6th and 7th from 9am until 4pm.

You can offer your help by contacting the Post at 800 W Ash Street, Perry, Florida or contact Commander Thrift at 850-371-2308.

