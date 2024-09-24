Perry neighbors brace for 3rd possible hurricane in last 13 months

Perry neighbors pick up and prepare for incoming severe weather.

This could potentially be the third hurricane this community will see just in the last 13 month.

Watch the video to hear from neighbors about why they do not feel ready to do it all again and why they're not taking any chances with preparation.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

This community is preparing potentially for their third hurricane in just over a year. People tell me they are in complete disbelief that this is happening again and aren't taking any chances when it comes to preparation.

Blue skies in Perry, Tuesday, that are soon to be jeopardized by a storm named Helene.

"Our town's just been through so much, it's scary," said Perry native, Tabitha Murphy. She lost her whole house during Hurricane Idalia last year.

They' moved in to their new place just 8 weeks ago.

"I said to my husband last night, if this happens to us again, this might be our sign we need to move but you know I can't imagine living anywhere else," said Murphy.

Now they're anxiously waiting to see the impacts of this storm, and making preparations for potentially the 3rd hurricane Perry could see in just 13 months.

Similar scenes are happening all over town

"Just a lot of anxiety and questions," said Donna Johns, manager at Paradise Park RV Camp. Johns said the site is still recovering from Idalia and Debby damage.

So she's taking extra cautions.

"I've learned to just get out and knock on the door and ask people do you have water? Have you called your family? Does your family know where you are? Do you need a ride?," said Johns.

While relying on Taylor county's resiliency and faith.

"Definitely prayers, prayers, prayers," said Murphy. "It's in God's hands now."

The Taylor County Sheriff's Office has a new Emergency Management web page where they are posting the latest updates related to comfort stations, meal sites and more. Neighbors can find that link here, as well as their Facebook page.

