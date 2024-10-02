Perry and Keaton Beach neighbors prepare for Hurricane Helene, many evacuate ahead of category 4 storm

Perry and Keaton Beach neighbors prepare for Hurricane Helene

Many with plans to evacuate ahead of a projected category 4 storm

Watch the video to hear how these communities are preparing for their third hurricane in 13 months.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Taylor County neighbors feeling hurricane fatigued and that's before the Hurricane Helene has even begun.

"Anxious, tired already," said Keaton Beach neighbor, Steven McGreal. He lives in an RV in Keaton Beach.

He saw the damage Idalia caused to Keaton Beach. McGreal said a repeat would be devastating.

"They just got hit," said McGreal. "They're still trying to clean up and fix houses, and it's just going to, it's going to get slapped right in the face again."

At least 15 to 18 ft of storm surge is predicted here at Keaton Beach

McGreal has been preparing sufficiently, especially because he lives in an RV.

He explained the factors you have to consider. "Number 1 the RV, number 2, anything and everything around it," said McGreal.

He is also evacuating.

"People need to get out you know, especially in a low lying area like this," said McGreal.

