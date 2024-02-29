ON THE ROAD: Rebuilding efforts continue in Taylor County 6 months after Hurricane Idalia

It's been 6 months since Hurricane Idalia tore through Taylor County changing the community forever.

Neighbors say while Perry has bounced back faster than expected, houses still need to be rebuilt, people are struggling with navigating insurance, and there's still over a year of recovery left to go.

Watch the video to hear from neighbors and area leaders about their hopes for the future of Taylor County.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A community that refuses to give up. Neighbors say it's that resilience that has allowed Taylor County to rebuild as much as it has since Hurricane Idalia. "Do you need help?", a phrase echoing around town even 6 months later as rebuild and recovery efforts continue.

Scarring from Hurricane Idalia still exists in Taylor County. Trees are still leaning, along with blue tarp on roofs.

Pastor Willie Anderson of Victory International Prothetic Ministries highlighted the reminders of the impact of Idalia.

"The side of the church was torn off," Anderson explained where they suffered impacts

However, despite this damage, some of which you can still see driving around, recovery efforts have never faltered in Taylor County.

"Boots on the ground, you know that phrase really exemplifies the city of Perry, Florida," said Anderson.

He’s one of the many organizations who have been working to make sure needs are met.

Along with churches, the City, the County, law enforcement, first responders, and many more agencies even outside of Taylor County lines.

It’s neighbors helping neighbors.

"I mean a lot of people didn’t look for us to bounce back as fast as we did," said Tiina All Swane. She stayed with her daughter during the storm. Once it was over, her focus immediately turned to helping the community.

"You’re in my community, we’re going to get this out of your yard, we’re going to get this off your house," said All Swane.

A neighborly love that has resonated for and around this town since it was hit.

"This is the type of City you want to raise your children in, this is the type of County you want to raise your children in," said All Swane.

It’s made full recovery feel attainable.

Dan Anderson runs the food ministry at First United Methodist Church in Perry. He agrees.

"I think we’re faring pretty good," said Anderson.

Although, Anderson said lines at their food distribution in collaboration with Second Harvest have gotten longer since the storm by about 25%.

He thinks that’s because impacts of the hurricane were aggravated by the closure of the Georgia-Pacific Foley Cellulose Mill.

"Where money is having to go from food into repairs," said Anderson.

He said in the next 6 months, he’d like to see more jobs brought into the community.

Danny Collins, Chairman at the Perry-Taylor County Chamber of Commerce, said that’s a big focus in this recovery effort.

"We need to ensure that we’re attracting new employers to the community," said Collins, "that’s going to be a big part of this, working with the Taylor County Development Authority, County Commission, and City Council."

Collins said they’re also working to retain the strong force that already resides in Taylor county.

Pastor Anderson is more than hopeful for the future.

"We are always going to bounce back, we are always going to come from the ashes," said Anderson.

And that those scars around Taylor County will eventually fade.

Collins said area leaders are talking with figureheads in other community who have been through similar situations to learn and adjust. He said they’re optimistic about the future here in Taylor County.

