ON THE ROAD: ABC 27 teams up with Second Harvest of the Big Bend to feed 600 families in Perry

PERRY, Fla. (WTXL) — ABC 27 teamed up with Second Harvest of the Big Bend to feed 600 families in Perry. The distribution was held six months after Hurricane Idalia damaged much of the Perry community.

Thursday morning, dozens of cars could be seen lined up for blocks in Perry as the distribution got underway at West Frasier Perry Mill.

ABC 27's Shamarria Morrison was there as the distribution got underway.

Hurricane Idalia blew through Perry knocking out power and damaging homes and businesses August 30, 2023. Much of the community is still working to rebuild after the historic storm.

Second Harvest has been working to help neighbors in Taylor County since shortly after the storm. In November 2023, the agency distributed hundreds of holiday meals to neighbors recovering from the storm. That event was made possible thanks to donations made during the tenth annual ABC 27 - Second Harvest of the Big Bend Turkey Drive.

