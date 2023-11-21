Holiday meal distribution feeds families in Perry; some neighbors wait for hours in line

Hundreds of people lined up in Perry Tuesday for a food distribution.

The event was made possible thanks to donations made during the tenth annual ABC 27 - Second Harvest of the Big Bend Turkey Drive.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The community of Perry still feeling the impacts of Hurricane Idalia from August with so much more recovery to go.

Cars lined up for miles down Byron Butler Parkway in Perry Tuesday. As people lined up for a holiday meal made possible by the ABC 27 - Second Harvest Turkey Drive.

Along with a turkey, families received everything they would need for a complete holiday meal. One of those people in line was Joyce Bechand, She showed up four hours before the distribution began.

"I arrived here a few minutes before 11 a.m."

She made sure she didn't miss this opportunity. “Money -- it's scarce. Bills are so high and all that and gas for the vehicle."

She said many of her neighbors are still feeling the financial burden of storm recovery. That is making days like this distribution mean so much more.

"They were a lifesaver coming in. So many people have lost just about all their food in refrigerators and freezers."

William Rollings said he's spending his holiday with his nephew in Tallahassee, because his home still isn't ready to host thanksgiving.

"Well, with the storm coming through we went through a whole lot. We had quite a bit of damage to the house and our utility houses. But thank God we made it through."

He’s getting a helping hand during a time when people in this neighborhood needed it most.

"It's a blessing, you know? And it really helped people that lost everything."

In all, there was enough food here to feed one thousand families.