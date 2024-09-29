New Video: Coastal Taylor County communities begin clean-up from Helene

Hurricane Helene brought significant impacts to Taylor County, particularly coastal neighborhoods like Dekle Beach.

Various community members are using their resources to organize food distributions for neighbors.

Watch the video below to see the extent of the damage some community members are facing and how you can help them.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Carrie Taylor, a Dekle Beach neighbor, said this neighborhood means "everything, everything, it means everything to everybody."

The area was hit hard by record-breaking storm surge during Hurricane Helene, massively impacting Taylor's family's homes that are dotted along this special coastline.

"They have nothing left, nothing, their houses are totaled," said Taylor. "Indescribable, I don't even have words, we don't know what to do next but build again."

Regrouping and rebuilding, that's what this family is doing. Hope has not died yet.

"It's exhausting and heartbreaking, but this is our place of peace that's not peaceful right now but it will be again," said Taylor.

This positive attitude resonates with Taylor County.

"Our hearts are broken but you still have smiles and you still have the hope and that's what we're looking for," said Tammy Ingle, owner of the Nowhere Grille and the Somewhere Grille.

Ingle has been handing out hot meals to the community to keep that hope alive.

Ingle said needs, like food, are great right now. Others include ice, totes, and gloves.

"We've had to turn people away trying to give them out, but we just cook until we're out," said Ingle.

They served over 350 meals Saturday and almost 200 meals Sunday.

Acts of goodwill Ingle is hoping will extend around the County.

"Supporting one another, supporting our local businesses, keeping everything in house so we can still thrive as a small community," said Ingle.

