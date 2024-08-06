Hurricane Debby causes flooding and power outages in Perry, next steps for Taylor County

Hurricane Debby caused wide-spread power outages, flooding, and scattered debris in Taylor County.

Neighbors say, while they feel lucky damage was not any worse, many are still dealing with the impacts from Hurricane Idalia and other severe weather events.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Hurricane Debby came through Perry Wednesday morning, leaving in a trail of downed power lines, debris, and flooding.

All things neighbors must begin to recover. Finding out from neighbors why this clean up process is something they've done one too many times, and why they don't want it to happen again.

For some neighbors, damage from Hurricane Debby, feels all too familiar.

"I lost my house during the Tallahassee tornado," said neighbor, Christine Webster.

Webster moved to Perry just three weeks ago after damage from the May 10th tornado moved her out of her home.

"Now we have a branch through our bathroom, and a tree branch through the bedroom," said Webster.

It seems Mother Nature does not want to give up.

"You just lost everything, and now everything's steadily getting wet, it's all getting ruined all over again," said Webster.

And the clean up process seems daunting, however, Webster said, because of her son, she's determined to keep positive.

Emergency Management said comfort stations are open for people seeking resources at these locations:



Parking area behind the Forest Capital Hill

Econfina River Resort parking lot

Salem Baptist Church

Vacant lot next to Big Bend Water Authority in Steinhatchee

Mit's Mart in Shady Grove

Keaton Beach Boat Ramp overflow parking lot

The Division of Emergency Management says these facilities will be removed when the majority of power is restored.

