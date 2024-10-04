"HOW MANY TIMES DO YOU REBUILD?" ABC 27 checks back in with neighbors have lost everything for the second time

One family loses everything for the second time in a row. They had just recovered from Hurricane Idalia when Hurricane Helene washed everything away.

They tell me they're worried how long locals here can hang on, but it's a fight they're not giving up easily.

Watch the video to find out why they are determined to fight for Keaton Beach and their community, and to take a look at the scope of the damage some of our coastal communities are facing.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

More of the Keaton Beach community feeling the strain of Hurricane Helene. We are checking back in with neighbors who had just rebuilt following Idalia in August 2023. Just over a year later, they're facing the same hurdle, but with worse damage.

Spyridon Aibejeris, a Keaton Beach local, said he has been here for 40 years. "Home. It's home."

"I grew up here, my kids are getting to do the same thing," said Aiberjeris.

Aibejeris is hoping that time won't be cut short for his family.

"It's the second time in my life that those waves, that Gulf of Mexico, left me homeless," said Aibejeris

Hurricane Helene wiped out his home and RV business that sat on this coast, the second time in one year, he has to find the strength to build again.

ABC 27 interviewed him about his recovery 6 months after Idalia.

Now, he's facing the same situation all over again.

"Money we just sank in it last year has gone, I mean, it's gone," said Aibejeris.

Aibejeris said damage this bad makes you question how long you can hang on.

"Do I leave? Do I leave? I don't know. I don't know what I do. How many times do you rebuild?," said Aibejeris.

Aibejeris said many in this community are feeling this pressure.

"I wonder how long the little man can hang on, before the big business comes in here and says hey, you can't afford to live here, but we can," said Aibejeris.

However, that's not a fight he's willing to give up easily.

"I live here, and work here, this is my home, this is my community, these are my people," said Aibejeris.

Despite years of recovery ahead, Aibejeris said he owes it to his next generation to not give up.

"My family stuck it out and kept this land," said Aibejeris. "My mamma worked her butt off to keep this land right here so I guess it's my time."

The Taylor County Sheriff's Office have imposed a curfew from sunset to sunrise for people within 10 miles of the Taylor County Coast. There are some exceptions including people traveling to and from work.

