Governor DeSantis visits Perry to announce relief efforts after Hurricane Helene

PERRY, Fla. (WTXL) — With Taylor County High School as the backdrop, Governor Ron DeSantis announced $50,000 in funding going to the education foundation for Taylor, Dixie, Levy, Madison, and Suwannee County schools.

That money is coming from the Florida Disaster Fund aimed to help the hardest hit school districts, specifically to help support teachers, faculty, and administrators.

“You got to get back on your feet. It’s not easy but certainly, our kids need to be in their activities. They have to be in school. They need to be able to be with their friends.”

Said DeSantis adding “It’s challenging. It’s not easy but that is the best way of doing it. Having them out of school for potentially weeks at a time is not going to be good for their development.”

Schools across the impacted areas were back in session for the first time since Helene hit.

Taylor County schools were one of them.

DeSantis declared a state of emergency for 61 counties on September 24th ahead of Helene making landfall.

