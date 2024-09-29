Watch Now
School closings: Tracking which districts are closed in Big Bend and South Georgia following Hurricane Helene

Debris litters the Dekle Beach neighborhood in Taylor County, Florida following Hurricane Helene.
As our neighborhoods recover from Hurricane Helene, we're keeping track of which school districts are closed.

Florida

  • Gadsden County - Awaiting update
  • Hamilton County - Closed Monday
  • Jefferson County - Closed Monday; reopening Tuesday
  • Lafayette County - Closed Monday
  • Leon County - Reopening Monday at regular times
  • Madison County - Closed Monday and Tuesday, planning to reopen Wednesday: More information here.
  • Suwannee County - Closed to students Monday, staff to report; reopening Tuesday
  • Taylor County - Closed Monday and Tuesday, planning to reopen Wednesday: More information here.
  • Wakulla County - Reopening Monday at regular times

Georgia

  • Berrien County - Closed through Friday, October 4
  • Brooks County - Closed through Friday, October 4; Homecoming and Senior Week will be rescheduled.
  • Clinch County - Closed Monday
  • Decatur County - Reopening Monday at regular times
  • Echols County - Closed through Friday, October 4
  • Grady County - Awaiting update
  • Lowndes County - Closed through Friday, October 4
  • Valdosta City Schools - Closed through Friday, October 4
  • Seminole County - Awaiting update
  • Thomas County - Reopening Monday at regular times
  • Thomasville City Schools - Reopening Monday at regular times
