School closings: Tracking which districts are closed in Big Bend and South Georgia following Hurricane Helene

As our neighborhoods recover from Hurricane Helene, we're keeping track of which school districts are closed.

Florida

Gadsden County - Awaiting update

Hamilton County - Closed Monday

Jefferson County - Closed Monday; reopening Tuesday

Lafayette County - Closed Monday

Leon County - Reopening Monday at regular times

Madison County - Closed Monday and Tuesday, planning to reopen Wednesday: More information here.

Suwannee County - Closed to students Monday, staff to report; reopening Tuesday

Taylor County - Closed Monday and Tuesday, planning to reopen Wednesday: More information here.

Wakulla County - Reopening Monday at regular times

Georgia