Foley Cellulose Facility remains for sale; evaluation for other use could take 12+ months

PERRY, Fla. (WTXL) — ABC 27 is following up on the closure of the Georgia-Pacific Foley Cellulose mill in Perry.

We contacted a GP representative to see where things stand Friday. In an e-mailed respsonse we were told, "the Foley facility remains for sale. GP has also decided to evaluate the possible use of the site and facility for another business opportunity. GP anticipates this evaluation process to take up to 12 months or longer."

When asked about the business opportunities that might be in the works for the mills, we were told, "GP is in the process of evaluating other internal options for the Foley mill site and site details will not be available while the company conducts an internal evaluation."

As far as a timeline is concerned for new developments GP concluded saying, "GP anticipates this evaluation process to take up to 12 months or longer."

In September of 2023, Georgia-Pacific announced plans to permanently close the facility.

Video above shows how Perry neighbors were doing shortly after the closure.