"EVERYTHING WE'VE WORKED FOR": Keaton Beach house gutted by Hurricane Helene, family rebuilding for community

Hurricane Helene gutted the home that's been in Koal Swann's family for over 40 years.

The family only took two bags when they evacuated, leaving behind all their family heirlooms, many of which were destroyed by storm surge.

Watch the video to see why they're determined to rebuild for the sake of sustaining the community they call home and neighbors they call their family

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"Huge thing in my heart, I would never want to live anywhere else, this is everything I've ever cared for," said Koal Swann, explaining why his Keaton Beach home means so much to him.

This house and the Keaton Beach community are steeped in family history for Swann, and for his partner, Nikki Henderson.

"It's mainly the people, and you know, this view," said Henderson, describing her favorite parts about living in Keaton Beach.

So the loss of their house, gutted from the inside by Hurricane Helene, has hit them hard.

"I literally fell to my knees in that ground," said Henderson. "It was, it was tough. Walking up here and just seeing my living room floor on the ground. Pictures and glass everywhere, our whole lives, everything we've worked for, everything his grandparents have built, it's tough."

They don't have home insurance and Swann said he is not the only one; the prices are just too high.

Swann said hurricanes, like Helene, can put the local community in further jeopardy.

"It's always that risk of somebody comes in and buys it and we lose all of our family connections, and it goes to condos and high rises," said Swann.

Swann will rebuild their home with his own hands - and help from his friends.

"No weather would ever run me off this piece of property," said Swann.

A determination and resiliency that's defining Taylor County recovery efforts.

"If it takes two years, if it takes 5 years, it's going to happen," said Henderson.

