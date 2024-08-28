Animal advocates fight for improved services at Taylor County's Animal Shelter

Concerned community members are calling for better animal care in Taylor County.

Multiple people showed up to voice their concerns to area leaders Tuesday.

Watch the video above to see what future options could be.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Animal advocates are fighting for improved services at Taylor County's Animal Shelter. I'm Maya Sargent in Perry.

I'm getting a closer look at what the animals need and how the County plans to address neighbor concerns. Tuesday's Taylor County Commission meeting saw animal advocacy organization Hearts for Hometown Dogs and concerned community members call for better care for animals at Animal Control.

"Our animal control is broken and needs guidance," one person said.

"These include animal medical issues not being addresses, the condition of the shelter itself, and the lack of paid staff support. If anyone would walk through that shelter, stay in it 20 minutes, your heart would break."

Pat Brannen is a volunteer with Hearts for Hometown Dogs. As of Tuesday's meeting, the organization said they will no longer be volunteering at animal control until changes are made to help the animals.

"Puppies running in their mess, no food, no water, they knock it over, it stays over,"

Hearts for Hometown Dogs tells me they want the County to allocate more money to animal control. They want accountability.

At Tuesday's meeting, the county provided ways for them to proceed.

"Make a list of your things that need to be done, to present to the board, this is what we'd like, do that, do that." I reached out to the County and Commissioner Pam Feagle Wednesday who added the item to the meeting's agenda.

Multiple community members reached out to me over the phone to share Pat's thoughts. They want the County to put forth a better effort to help vulnerable animals here.

As of Wednesday afternoon, we have not heard back from the county. At the meeting, Hearts for Hometown Dogs tell me the County suggested holding a workshop in September to review procedures at the Animal Shelter.