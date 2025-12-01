Wildfire near Surf Road damages internet lines

PANACEA, Fla. (WTXL) — A wildfire south of Surf Road prompted a response from officials just after 1 p.m. Saturday.



The 25–30 acre blaze was contained by crews at roughly 70% Saturday afternoon.

Crews spent Sunday repairing internet cable lines and assessing the area ensuring it was safe for residents.

Wildfire near Surf Road Damages

Surf Road reopened after a 25- to 30‑acre wildfire.

Wakulla County Emergency Services says crews have been released, as they spent much of the day repairing internet cable lines that burned in the blaze.

Florida Forestry returned Sunday to inspect the area and ensure utilities and property are safe for residents.

The Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office says the first call came just after 1 p.m. Saturday, and crews had contained about 70% of the fire by that afternoon.

