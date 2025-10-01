Gulf Specimen Marine Lab researching how algae can help local waterways

PANACEA, Fla. (WTXL) — After 3 years of construction, research at the Gulf Specimen Marine Lab's greenhouse has officially begun. Scientists are investigating algae called Hypnea which could help prevent red tide blooms.



Hypnea is a type of marine red alga that clean up the nitrogen and phosphorus in our waterways.

Just one tank of Hypnea algae inside the Gulf Specimen Marine Lab's greenhouse can treat up to 6 houses on septic tanks. A handful of it does the work of about 6 filters.

Nitrogen and phosphorus pollutants can cause red tides, so algae like this can suck them up before they can go out and create a red tide bloom.

Cypress Rudloe the Executive Director of the Marine Gulf Specimen Lab says a growing population and hotter temperatures here in Florida are creating more issues with pollutants. And it's affecting places like Wakulla Springs.

"The algae was blooming in the spring, so much that you couldn't see to the bottom. When I was 10, it was crystal clear. It looked like you were just looking through a mirror," said Rudloe. "And that's a perfect example of some of our local natural treasures that have been badly affected by human growth."

A current lab project takes the backwash from the tank filters in the marine lab and filters all the solid particles out. Then the algae finishes filtering it by removing the phosphates and nitrates in the water. The project is funded by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection's Projects and Innovative Technologies grant.

As well as filtering invisible pollutants, Rudloe says this algae can also be utilized in other ways, such as food, in pharmaceuticals, and as a fertilizer; however, if their research stays on track, they're looking into working with local oyster farmers as well.

"Our next step is to do something called a string culture, where we fuse this algae into pieces of rope," explained Rudloe, "And then maybe partner with some oyster farmers to have it out there at their farms in the water. Naturally, as it grows, it'll help clean up the water around the Dickerson Bay and Apalachee Bay area."

As of now, Rudloe says their first round of data is showing great success in the lab.

"I'm seeing my fish happier. I'm seeing my corals happier. I'm seeing the water just cleaner, and it's very much a success," said Rudloe.

According to Rudloe, this first phase of research will last for about a year. They're looking forward to seeing how they can use these findings in the future.

