PANACEA, Fla. (WTXL) — From critters in Crawfordville to the 20th annual Christmas in Panacea, Wakulla County is the place to be for some festive fun this weekend.



Christmas in Panacea is celebrating 20 years of being a community tradition.

There will also be other events in the county to get into the Christmas spirit.

Watch the video below to learn more about what neighbors can check out this weekend in Wakulla County.

Christmas is coming to town in Wakulla County with multiple festive events this weekend

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

From the historical museum, to Hudson Park, to the community garden, to downtown Panacea, to in Wooley Park, there are so many spots around Wakulla to enjoy some Christmas fun.

Guess you can call Wakulla County the Christmas capital of Florida this weekend. This is because there'll be 5 different events happening to bring joy to locals and visitors alike from Crawfordville to Panacea.

"This is a time for families and people from the surrounding area to come enjoy Panacea and have a time to fellowship and experience our community," said Sherrie Miller, Panacea Waterfronts Florida Partnership.

One of the biggest events of the weekend will be the 20th annual Christmas in Panacea. This event started in 2005 to bring joy to our community after the devastation that was left after Hurricane Dennis.

To commemorate the 20th year of this Christmas tradition, they decided to bring a fun new spectacle to it.

"We wanted to do a drone show and do something special for our 20th anniversary," explained Miller. "And there's never been one done in this area, so we wanted to do one for everyone to be able to experience."

Miller says it'll feature a variety of nautical and aquatic visuals, with, of course, some Christmas magic.

Christmas in Panacea Events:



Christmas Tree Lighting- December 5th at 6 pm at the town square.

Mistletoe Market- December 6th from 9 am to 5 pm at the community garden.

Free food and entertainment- December 6th 3-6 pm at Wooley Park.

Parade of Lights- December 6th at 6 pm at Wooley Park.

Drone Show: December 6th, after the parade at Wooley Park.

Now heading back into Crawfordville, two local organizations will host their own events at the historical museum and Hudson Park. One brings music and history together, and the other brings some festive "Critters" to town.

Wakulla County Christmas Open House:



At the Wakulla County Historical Society Museum.

December 5th from 4-7 pm

December 6th from 1-4 pm

Christmas for the Critters:



At Hudson Park

December 6th from 10 am to 3 pm

It's sure to be a Christmas-y weekend in Wakulla County as the countdown to the big man's flight continues.

These events are still happening as of this report. If they were to cancel due to rainy weather, you can visit the different Facebook pages listed below for up-to-date information.

Visit Panacea

Wakulla County Historical Society

Florida Wild Mammal Association

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.