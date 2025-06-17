Women Empowering Each Other sees 200%+ increase in number of calls from women in need

Women Empowering Each Other has tracked a 200%+ increase in calls from women in need.

The organization has newly partnered with Amazon to help meet the needs in 14 counties.

Watch the video to find out why this support is needed and how you can get involved.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A non-profit is helping vulnerable mothers, and the demand is increasing. Some mothers are having to choose between buying diapers and putting food on the table.

From 3 phone calls a day from mothers in need to now over 10 every day. Women Empowering Each Other lives the daily struggle alongside women who need help.

"It's even higher in our most rural areas but for the most part across all of our counties, the need is not stopping. It's only growing," said Stalandria Mackenzie, with Women Empowering Each Other (WEE).

WEE works with non-profits to distribute diapers and baby essentials to women in 14 counties, with agencies like Brehon Family Services, who are also seeing the demand

"Our families that we see on a weekly basis are having to choose between putting food on the table, paying utility bills, or putting diapers on their babies," said Pamela Banks, Program Manager with Healthy Families Program. "It's a harsh reality, and it's a tough decision for families to make."

Now, WEE has partnered with the Amazon Fulfillment Center in Tallahassee who are supplying various items including diapers, clothes, and breastfeeding essentials.

Kim Price, General Manager at Amazon’s fulfillment center in Tallahassee: Amazon’s fulfillment center in Tallahassee is proud to partner with WEE Diaper Bank in their mission to bring dignity, relief, and maternal care to families across Florida’s Big Bend region. Through this collaboration, we’re excited to help expand access and accelerate support for underserved communities in their service areas.

"We're trying to be able to just be a complete wraparound organization for our community," said Mackenzie.

That's as they've seen their new client base increase by 50%. It's a responsibility WEE said they feel strongly to be their for mothers in need.

"I'm just hoping that we see a change in our community. I'm hoping for growth," said Mackenzie. "I'm hoping that we like us and our partners are able to alleviate the amount of stress that our community currently have."

WEE said they are always looking for volunteer support. They have many ways you can get involved, including helping with mobile deliveries and taking part in events. More information about how you can help can be found here.

