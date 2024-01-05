WHEELS OF LOVE: Area program helps resettled refugees in Tallahassee, it all revolves around bicycles

Wheels of Love is a local program that provides bicycles to recently settled refugees in Tallahassee.

Organizers tell me they are currently able to give out 2 to 3 bikes a month, but they are hoping to grow this goal and volunteer support in 2024.

Watch the video to find out how this program has helped some Northwest neighbors and why you might want to get involved.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

More than 500 refugees arrived in Florida between October and November, shows recent data by the US Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration. I'm finding out how one area program is helping serve recently settled refugees in our city; it all revolves around bicycles.

Gray Memorial United Methodist Church and local non-profit, Neighborly, call their collaboration Wheels of Love. It began with an initial grant through the United Methodist committee on relief, now it's supported by the church's congregation and Neighborly.

They're helping people like Luis Carlos Bernal. He's from Colombia

"I'm here 5 months," said Bernal.

He was gifted this bike in September which he tells me he uses every day to go to work, to the gym, and the supermarket.

"It's easier to get from one place to another," said Bernal.

I join Kristin Barnett with Neighborly and Reverend Beth Demme with Gray United Methodist Church to drop off bikes. Barnett said these bikes have provided not only joy but have also helped with access to employment as they no longer have to rely on the bus while they wait for identification.

"When they first come they don't have drivers licenses, they don't have vehicles, it takes a while," said Barnett.

Demme said they also allow for improved safety. She said one person's commute home late at night has been reduced from 3 hours on foot to 40 minutes by bike.

"So much safer for them, so much better for them in terms of quality of life," said Demme.

Barnett said their program helps assist the work of the International Rescue Committee who are resettling people in Tallahassee.

I reached out to the IRC. They said these bikes assist their mission to secure employment for their clients. They said these bikes not only allow for improved safety but they are also "able to work farther form their homes so that we can get them better and more well paid jobs."

Barnett's 2024 goal for the program is for more volunteers, "to expand that so people get the job of doing that together with us," said Barnett.

And Demme said they're going to continue their mission.

"We're going to make the difference that we can, we're going to make the impact that we can," said Demme.

On top of this collaboration, Gray Memorial United Methodist Church are currently helping three new refugee families by providing backpacks with school supplies. They are asking for your help to fill these with items including paper, pencils and notebooks. They're asking neighbors to drop off donations at their church.

Other resource links:

TO APPLY FOR A BIKE: https://thatsneighborly.org/bicycles

TO VOLUNTEER WITH NEIGHBORLY: https://thatsneighborly.org/

