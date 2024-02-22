"We’ll hold onto hope" - Tallahassee pastors unite in solidarity for missing Lori Paige

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — In a powerful display of community support, pastors from across the Griffin Heights Neighborhood rallied together to stand in solidarity for Lori Paige. The 12-year-old girl was last seen June 3, 2023 in Northwest Tallahassee.

Thursday morning, pastors from the community along with leaders from Leon County Schools gathered to send a message to the community about the ongoing search for Paige. They met outside Griffin Middle School where she was a student.

“Lori Page's absence is deeply felt in our neighborhood. I am heartened to witness our community rallying together in solidarity, demonstrating the power of unity and collective effort to bring Lori home. Together, we’ll hold onto hope and stand strong until she is safely returned,” said Pastor Rudy Ferguson.

Earlier in the week, about 90 people, including members of the Tallahassee Police Department and Tallahassee Fire Department, conducted a grid search for any clues related to Paige at San Luis Mission Park.

Billboards featuring details about Paige and how to find her can now be seen in Florida, Georgia and Tennessee.

Community groups of been working to find her since shortly after she was last seen.

If you know where Paige is, contact TPD. Their flyer for her is embedded below.