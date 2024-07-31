WATCH: Elevators malfunction at Frenchtown apartments; what management told us

Neighbors say the elevators at the Casanas Village apartment complex have been down for at least two weeks.

Property management confirmed they are working on it.

Watch the video to hear why people are concerned for elderly and handicapped neighbors.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Concerns are growing after neighbors say elevators have been down for over a week at this apartment complex.

People living in the area tell me they're worried about their elderly and handicapped neighbors. ABC 27 set out to get some answers from building management.

Maxwell Rolle said the elevators at the Casanas Village apartment complex have been down for at least two weeks.

"The elevators were a deal breaker for whether you lived here or not for most of the residents," Rolle said.

He said he has spoken with some elderly and handicapped neighbors living here and has even seen them struggle.

"It really does take a lot of strain on his legs to get to and from his apartment," Rolle said.

Rolle said his biggest worry:

"What happens if there's a fire?" Rolle said. "Who will go and help the ones who can't really walk as good as the other residents?"

We learned about this concern when through a news tip emailed to ABC 27.

The person who sent us that tip did not want to go on camera, but they said it's been a recurring issue.

Rolle said he has heard from property management that fixes are soon to come.

"I guess things are in the works, but we are just trying to see when that will be," Rolle said.

I spoke with property management on-site.

While they declined an on camera interview, they said their team has ordered parts for the elevator repairs and are working on getting them fixed as soon as possible.

They also said they alerted residents to the issue.

Something Rolle said he has heard from his elderly friend.

"He did say management sent out an email to let him know the parts have been ordered," Rolle said.

Management did not tell me exactly when they will be fixed.

They said no one has come to their office with concerns about getting in our out of the building.

ABC 27's Kendall Brandt reached out to their corporate management team Wednesday morning and have not heard back.

