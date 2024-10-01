Voice of the voter: Women weigh in on the issues that matter to them

The November 5th General Election is drawing closer and women in our neighborhoods are weighing in on the issues that matter most to them

Some of these issues include reproductive rights, immigration, and the economy.

14 women and girl serving organizations are hosting local candidate forums leading up to the election.

Watch the video to hear directly from these women about how these issues will determine who gets their vote.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Several studies say women will have a large influence on the November general election.

In 2022, 84.4 million women reported registering to vote. That's compared to 77 million men. According to the US Census Bureau.

Finding out from small group of these voters what matters to them just over a month away from Election Day.

Q: What issues are top of mind for you this election cycle?

"Women's rights and the economy are so important again for that every day woman," said Tamara Smith. "Her business, her career, her children, her family, her health."

"My biggest concern is retaining autonomy and self-determination for everybody here," said Tere Craig-Garren.

"Super worried about the cost of living and the cost of housing specifically," said Madalym Propst.

"There needs to be an emphasis on Black women, and also women of color in Tallahassee, and how they are educated, how they are seen," said Rosario Barraza.

"A lot of people are concerned about where America sits right now, and I think they're more concerned that it's going in the wrong direction," said Craig-Garren.

These women said the consideration of women's issues is affecting who they are voting for.

"Standing up and saying here is what we want you to respect, here is what we want you to see," said Kelly Otte with The Oasis Center for Women and Girls, just one of 14 women and girl serving organizations that have collaborated to host candidate forums with the sole purpose of discussing women's issues.

"That's huge," said Otte. "That's never happened before and I think that's directly related to people's interest and investment in the issues."

We're hearing, now more than ever, women feel the weight of their vote.

"If more young people vote, the more the major parties will be forced to cater to us because we'll be the new voting block," said Propst.

"I really am feeling positive about the end results this time," said Craig-Garren.

"I'll be thinking about the future of our country," said Smith.

"I will be hoping that the turnout, especially in light of the recent surges in registration, is a positive one," said Craig-Garren.

It's a responsibility these women are not taking lightly, in hopes of ensuring a bright future for our nation.

"When I talk to my children about elections, I hope we elect someone that they can be proud of," said Smith. "That they can watch and learn and grow from. They are the citizens that will be the future presidents, right."

The first candidate forum will be held on October 1st. That will begin at 5:30pm at the Tallahassee Senior Center. You can register and sign up here by completing the form.

