Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodNorthwest Tallahassee

Actions

VIDEO: Northwest Tallahassee school plants "Moon Tree" on campus; how it got its name

The Moon Tree is a sweet gum carried aboard the Orion capsule as a seed
Cornerstone Learning Community planted a "Moon Tree" on campus Monday. The Moon Tree is a sweet gum carried aboard the Orion capsule as a seed.
Posted at 1:44 PM, May 06, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-06 13:44:38-04

Cornerstone Learning Community partnered with NASA's Artemis Program for the planting of a historic "Moon Tree", on the CLC campus. Watch the video of the planting above.

The Moon Tree is a sweet gum carried aboard the Orion capsule as a seed and germinated by the US Forest Service before making its way to its new home at CLC.

The tree was planted Monday morning.

In a news release, CLC said carrying on the legacy of the Apollo missions, the Moon Tree serves as a symbol of space exploration and environmental stewardship. An essential piece of the design of CLC is incorporating environmental and agricultural education, and the planting of the Moon Tree follows a long tradition of outstanding ecological work at CLC, with other highlights including the restoration of native longleaf pine and wiregrass ecosystems at the Apalachicola Bluffs and Ravines Preserve, recently covered by CNN.

Cornerstone Learning Community is a PreK-8th grade not-for-profit private school in Tallahassee, Florida.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

In Your Neighborhood promo

More News In Your Neighborhood