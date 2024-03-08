UPDATE: TPD confirms officer injured in incident on North Monroe Street; investigation slowing traffic

UPDATE 3:30 P.M.

Tallahassee Police confirmed an officer was injured in an incident on North Monroe Street Friday afternoon.

The Tallahassee Police Department is working an incident in the 2700 block of North Monroe Street where an officer was injured. pic.twitter.com/qhXw8SQ6zJ — Tallahassee Police (@TallyPD) March 8, 2024

TPD added that one southbound lane of North Monroe Street is shut down as the investigation continues. Motorists are urged to use caution and expect traffic delays in the area. This is an open and active investigation.

ORIGINAL STORY:

A large law enforcement response is slowing traffic on North Monroe Street in Tallahassee. Multiple cars from Tallahassee Police Department could be seen in the area of the Motel 6 on North Monroe Friday afternoon. Watch the video above for a closer look at the scene.

Right now, ABC 27 is working to confirm what happened that led to such a large response. We checked the Tallahassee Online Police Statistics map that showed a verbal disturbance in the 2700 block of North Monroe Street at 2:06 p.m. Northwest Tallahassee Neighborhood reporter, Maya Sargent is on scene working to gather details.

ABC 27 has also reached out to the TPD Public Information Office to learn more. Our call was not immediately returned. Traffic is slowly getting by the area. We have multiple crews on the way to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.