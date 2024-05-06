VIDEO: Half-dollar sized hail reported during Leon County thunderstorm

NW TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Neighbors across Northwest Tallahassee reported hail falling during a severe thunderstorm Monday afternoon. The National Weather Service in Tallahassee had issued a severe thunderstorm warning just before 4:30 p.m. Monday. The warning was canceled just before 5 p.m.

TIFFANY PHILLIPS Hail off Mission and Fred George Roads

During the storm, the NWS received a report of half-inch hail falling in Levy Park. They also received a report of half-dollar sized hail falling near Lake Jackson. Nickel size hail was reported at the intersection of I-10 and Capital Circle Northwest.

Gary Kile Jr. This was the West End of Fred George Road near the railroad tracks where they had hail for approximately 15 minutes between 4:20 p.m. and 4:35 p.m.

Strong winds could also be felt at the ABC 27 News studio in Midway, Fla. Monday afternoon. Watch the reel of that side of the storm below.

Get the latest First to Know Forecast here.