Monday evening First To Know forecast (05/06/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — It's been warm enough late today to get a few of those individual spots of clouds to build upward to trigger spotty showers and isolated thunderstorms around the Tallahassee metro, near US 319 in southern Georgia, and near the Suwannee River. These zones of rain will remain spotty through 8:00 p.m. and non-severe.

Overnight, as winds will be light and moisture abundant, areas of patchy fog will form before sunrise and can be locally dense. Forecast temps tonight will go from the 80s early to the upper 60s pre-dawn.

High pressure to our south will play a role in bumping up our highs back toward the 90° mark Tuesday. South winds will offset some of the heating for coastal areas. The higher air pressure will squash the daytime rain development a bit, but isolated cases of a sprout-up shower or storm are still in the picture for the afternoon.

Wednesday and Thursday will be similar. But late Thursday, we'll monitor a stronger cold front that will move south from the Tennessee Valley and cause areas of rain and thunderstorms, starting in southern Georgia and creeping southward through Friday morning. Some of the storms will be better organized, with a greater chance for more widespread rain coverage and a few strong to severe thunderstorms in the mix. This front will be effective in bringing overall temperatures ranges down a bit for the upcoming Mother's Day weekend.

—Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist