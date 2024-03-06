VIDEO: Expanding accessibility of education for seniors in Northwest Tallahassee

Low-cost learning opportunities are available for seniors at the Tallahassee Senior Center.

They are providing various activities at subsidized costs to boost well being of seniors and support those struggling on a fixed income.

Watch the video to find out how you can get involved with the program.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Affordable learning opportunities in our neighborhood. Why one center is keeping costs low and learning gains high for seniors.

Removing barriers to learning for seniors and you can do that right here in our neighborhood.

"As you age, you want to continue to learn something new every day if you can," said Jodye Clark. She is a regular attendee of the Lifelong Learning classes at the Tallahassee Senior Center.

They host a variety of seminars, events, and outings at affordable prices for seniors, like Marylyn Crank.

"They keep you thinking and growing," said Crank, explaining why these classes are one of her priorities in retirement.

"As you get older, your processing slow downs a bit, and then you get away from daily work," said Crank.

That's also a worry for Clark. This is a large reason why she attends.

"Just to keep young," said Clark.

The National Institute on Aging reports that keeping your mind and body active can help offset changes in memory and mental abilities as you age.

According to a recent CDC study, they found that "1 in 10 US adults ages 45 years and older reported worsening memory loss."

Maureen Haberfeld, who coordinates Lifelong Learning at the Tallahassee Senior Center, wants more seniors to get involved.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau Data shows almost 15% of Leon County's population are 65 or older.

"Our brains are like a muscle in a body, if we don't use them, they atrophy, they don't, you know develop, and they don't stay sharp," said Haberfeld.

Haberfeld said classes are low-cost to help seniors on fixed incomes.

"We want them to still feel like they can do other things to enjoy themselves and learn things," said Haberfeld.

For Clark, the benefits of the classes are staying social and engaged. She hopes more seniors in our neighborhood will join her.

"Even though their retired, they have a place to go to take classes and just meet some new people," said Clark.

The Tallahassee Senior Center hosts a variety of learning events here at their site and at spots in our community. You can contact Maureen Haberfeld via this information for more details: maureen.haberfeld@talgov.com.

