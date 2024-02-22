VIDEO: Chief Meteorologist Casanova Nurse gives First to Know Forecast from Canopy Oaks Elementary

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — First to Know Chief Meteorologist Casanova Nurse delivered the First to Know Forecast live from Canopy Oaks Elementary School in Leon County. While there, he participated in the school's STEAM night.

STEAM stands for:



Science

Technology

Engineering

Arts

Math

The event held Thursday night featured math games, scientists, free popcorn, food trucks and fun for the whole family. Nurse conducted multiple live hits for the ABC 27 newscast while demonstrating how green screens work in the weather forecasting process. Watch the video to see the fun and get the updated forecast.