VIDEO: Chief Meteorologist Casanova Nurse gives First to Know Forecast from Canopy Oaks Elementary

ABC 27's Chief Meteorologist participated in STEAM night at the school
First to Know Chief Meteorologist Casanova Nurse gave a live weather forecast at Canopy Oaks Elementary's STEAM night.
Posted at 6:38 PM, Feb 22, 2024
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — First to Know Chief Meteorologist Casanova Nurse delivered the First to Know Forecast live from Canopy Oaks Elementary School in Leon County. While there, he participated in the school's STEAM night.

STEAM stands for:

  • Science
  • Technology
  • Engineering
  • Arts
  • Math

The event held Thursday night featured math games, scientists, free popcorn, food trucks and fun for the whole family. Nurse conducted multiple live hits for the ABC 27 newscast while demonstrating how green screens work in the weather forecasting process. Watch the video to see the fun and get the updated forecast.

