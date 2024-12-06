Veteran headstones to be adorned with wreaths, focusing on educating younger generations about service

Wreaths Across America to honor veteran headstones with wreaths on December 14 with a goal to educate younger generations about the value of military service.

Local veteran posts say sharing this message is important right now to sustain an increase in membership and recruitment.

Watch the video to find out why groups are working to share this message and how this event can help.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Local veteran organizations are working to educate younger generations about the value of military service.

Recent data from the U.S. Defense Department shows recruitment has increased n 12.5% in fiscal year 2024 but leaders say they are "cautiously optimistic" about these numbers due to "a competitive labor markets and declining eligibility among young adults."

While local vet posts and groups are seeing an uptick in membership here, they're sharing how they're boosting engagement and why it's important to not take your foot off the gas.

Remembering, honoring, and teaching the younger generation about those who have served.

That's the message behind the Wreaths Across America program. This year, the program has reached their goal of collecting 3200 wreaths. They'll be put on veteran headstones at the Tallahassee National Cemetery.

What does it mean to you to attend and go to these events?

I've personally experienced loss myself, some of my team members didn't come back, so putting these wreaths out there on the headstones just reminds me to be thankful that I came back and so. many others didn't," said Edward Hood with the American Legion Post 13. "I also get to teach my children that the country that we live in was fought for and won on the battlefield, many battlefields."

Why is that education piece so important for you?

"If we don't educate the public than what happens is in Congress, in our local governments, our benefits that we've earned will start the erode," said Hood. "They will start to see that maybe they're not important. We have to teach people what we've sacrificed as a nation. Personally."

The American Legion Post 13 is one of the supporters of the event.

Hood said these events also help drum up support for veteran posts. Hood said Post 13 is a resource that's been paramount to his transition out of service.

"One of the struggles is, when you get out of the military, who's your team? Who's replacing that? Your family can only do so much," said Hood.

The Tallahassee National Cemetery hopes people will volunteer for this event, especially younger members of our community, to see why veteran services in our county matters.

Speaking to that generation, why should they come out to an event like this?

They didn't all ask to not come home, they didn't all ask when they signed up to be out here," said Melissa Sheridan with the Tallahassee National Cemetery. "The cost of war and the cost of military is far more reaching than conflict."

"Military service changes everyone and I think it's important that we remember the service and the sacrifice of all those, those who are served, who are currently serving.," said Sheridan.

Sheridan hopes this event will motivate the next generation to serve.

"There are people who are going to pick up the baton and run with it for future generations and have that little bit of hope at this time of year," said Sheridan.

The Wreaths Across America ceremony will take place on Saturday December 14 at the Tallahassee National Cemetery, with the service beginning at noon. They are still looking for volunteers for the event.

