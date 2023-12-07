Vet services up over 8%; one reason why animal experts caution against adopting on a whim this holiday

Vet services are up 8.1%, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics

Animal experts caution against adopting animals on a whim this holiday season, as they often see an increase in surrender rates in the New Year

Watch the video to find out why they say this year particularly it's so important to be a responsible pet owner

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Taking care of a pet is costing more these days. In fact, it's up 8.1% according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Animal experts say the price of taking care of a pet is not the only thing you should be considering this holiday season.

"Average costs per year for a puppy or kitten, you're probably looking at somewhere 800 to 1000 dollars a year of life," said Dr. Sondra Brown at Northwood Animal Hospital. She said it's also about much more than that.

"Make sure you are in a place where you are ready to give love to an animal," said Brown.

That's important right now, because they can't take in any more animals

"We're just inundated with kittens and puppies that people didn't want," said Brown.

So she's asking people to be responsible pet owners so they don't end up being surrendered to shelters like the Leon County Humane Society.

Even without the holiday season, they have "so many pets right now needing homes," said Lisa Glunt, Executive Director. She said it has a huge impact when people want to return their pets.

"For us it ties up either as space in our office here or ties up in a foster home where we could have welcome a new animal into that home," said Glunt.

So they're asking people to not to adopt on a whim. Glunt said if you decide you can't adopt, there is another option. That's fostering and it really helps them.

"We have incredible fosters but we really depend on them as well because that's the only way we're able to say yes so often," said Glunt.

So if you think you can handle the commitment both Northwood Animal Hospital and Leon County Humane Society have lots of animals looking for homes.

