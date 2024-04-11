Upcoming summit will discuss issues facing women and girls in our neighborhoods, find out how you can attend

April 15 is the day the Tallahassee-Leon County Commission on the Status of Women and Girls is hosting their summit.

It's an opportunity to share feedback, ideas, and experiencies pertaining to being a woman or girl in Leon County. Attendees will also have access to hands-on resources.

Watch the video to hear from to hear from the team behind the event and what you'll get out of this community event.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It's s an opportunity to learn more about the wellbeing of women and girls in our city. Finding out how you can share your experiences at an upcoming summit and find resources that will help right here in my neighborhood and beyond.

Boosting support for women and girls in our neighborhoods through advocacy, resiliency, and empowerment.

They're the focuses for the upcoming summit hosted by the Tallahassee-Leon County Commission on the Status of Women and Girls.

So attendees can leave feeling:

"More informed, more connected, and more capable," said Dr Jazmyne Bryant, Vice Chair of the Tallahassee-Leon County Commission on the Status of Women and Girls.

The summit will offer sessions, tracks, vendor tables, and a keynote speaker to get our community sharing issues facing women and girls.

Dr Bryant, with the CSWG said the summit will hands on.

"Hear what community is saying to us and then figure out how to strategize recommendations for programs and policies so we can actually see some tangible outcomes from this work," said Bryant.

The event also has an emphasis on connection.

"I'm excited that there's this opportunity," said Haasini Yelugoti. She will be

attending and speaking at the event. She said she is looking forward to sharing her message with other girls.

"You have to learn how to be confident in yourself and believe in yourself, because other people might not," said Yelugoti.

That's the self-assurance the summit is hoping to instill in everyone who attends.

Stephanie Schumate, Director of the the Tallahassee-Leon County Commission on the Status of Women and Girls, said they will also collect the data from summit and apply it to their new digital dashboard, measuring the 6 dimensions impacting the wellbeing of women and girls.

These include:



Health & Development

Safety

Education

Employment & Earnings

Economic Security

Political Equity



Schumate said it will be a great resource for the community to get information and "to hold ourselves accountable, to hold the Commission accountable, to hold our community accountable."

Schumate said the dashboard will also provide context when they meet with elected officials about why they're suggesting certain policy recommendations. She added the dashboard will be released sometime in August or September of this year. Information about how to attend the summit on April 15 can be found here, where you can also buy tickets.

