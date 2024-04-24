Twins named Valedictorian and Salutatorian at Godby High School; see how they did it

Twins Llayna and Saniah Maul have been named Valedictorian and Salutatorian of Godby High School Class of 2024.

With this achievement, they're honoring generations of their family that have attended Godby.

Watch the video to hear from the twins as they share how they’ve made these achievements possible and offer advice to upcoming high schoolers.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It's the year of twin success at Godby High School.

I'm meeting the twin students who are graduating Valedictorian and Salutatorian this year.

As twins, Llayna and Saniah Maul have grown up doing many things together. That even includes succeeding academically.

They will graduate Valedictorian and Salutatorian at Godby High School next month.

"It's just been both of us trying really hard at school," said Llayna, Valedictorian.

Llayna said it is their respect for education that has helped them achieve these goals, as well as making the most of every opportunity teachers have granted.

"They're dedicating their lives to be able to teach you," said Llayna. "It's worthwhile to just focus and pay attention and really put forth that effort to make them proud."

Their successes at Godby include their participation in the theater group that went to State, and most recently performed "Shrek the Musical".

They're also taking classes at TCC to get ahead of themselves when they go to college.

"I don't work for the A or the high GPA, I work just so I can be the best I can be," said Saniah.

Saniah said that's an intentional and intrinsic goal she has set.

"Apply yourself, ask for help, and then the grades and the success that will come with that," said Saniah.

That motivation has come from their mom, Annie Leonard.

"It's just wonderful, it's come back full circle," said Leonard.

Godby holds a special place in their family.

"I went to Godby, I have two sons who graduated Godby," sadi Leonard.

Leonard added that she instilled a good work ethic at an early age.

"I made sure that my children would have the opportunities that I wish I had," said Leonard.

From teachers, to parents, to the community, to each other, it's the power of a strong support network, because at the end of the day, Leonard said success is possible for everyone.

"My daughters are wonderful but they're doing what anybody can do with support," said Leonard.

Godby High School's graduation will take place on May 22nd. Llayna and Saniah said they are in the process of writing their speeches now!

