TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that happened Thursday morning in Northwest Tallahassee. ABC 27's Maya Sargent is on scene and confirmed a pick-up truck crashed into a house.

The crash took place on Bentwood Lane. That's across the street from Canopy Oaks Community Park. Traffic is getting by on North Monroe Street. FHP said next of kin has not been notified.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.