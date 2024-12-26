The Salvation Army shares new programs for 2025, reasons for these additions after serving 20,000 this year

The Salvation Army said it has served 20,000 people this year

They said needs have increased and expect to serve up to 10,000 more this year.

Watch the video to find out why they are rolling out new programs in 2025 to help meet needs

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A look ahead to the services we can expect from The Salvation Army in 2025.

Leaders said they have seen needs increase in the last year, particularly food insecurity.

They've served between 4,000 to 5,000 people quarterly, and they are expecting to see that demand rise next year as well.

Finding out where your donations to the Salvation Army are going, how they're helping roll out revived program and why it matters.

The Salvation Army is gearing up for their 2025 plans and new programs, that's after serving 20,000 people this year and seeing needs, such as food insecurity, increase.

What has it been like to see that need?

"It's emotional," said Teresa Ramsook, a volunteer with The Salvation Army. "It's heartbreaking when you're driving down in the canteen. "You're driving in some of these communities. The damage is catastrophic."

Ramsook said she has seen the impact of 2024's events including financial strains, hurricanes, and tornadoes, on our communities.

"What good is it if we raise money and then send the money elsewhere when there are so many people that have a need," said Ramsook.

The Salvation Army said about 88 cents of every dollar is returned to their service area.

Lieutenant Erika Lugo said that money helps serve daily needs.

Does it ever concern you that you'll ever not be able to meet that need if it does keep increasing?

"It is worrisome but at the same time we have seen the community giving back," said Lugo.

During their Red Kettle season, The Salvation Army has almost reached their donation goal of $150,000.

"It stays local," said Lieutenant Omar Lugo. "People need to know that everything we do is here. If you give here, it stays here, it takes care of your friends down the street."

Lugo said this money will help fund their programs including food distribution services, rent assistance, their holiday programs and their new programs: a summer camp for kids with a focus on music and arts.

"To give our community kids an outlet, to give them something productive, we want to take them off the street. It's a lot safer here," said Lugo. "When kids are bored, they're going to find something to do. So What we do is step in and we give them something to do. Something to be productive with, cultural development."

The Salvation Army is also furthering the fight against food insecurity.

Lugo said they'll be going on the road from March beginning with a monthly food distribution.

"Whatever it is that the people are looking for or needing at that time, but at the same time get their information, see what their needs there," said Lugo. "So it's a bit more of a footprint, outreach, we want to get out there a little more as some people can't drive to our building."

Ramsook said she feels the responsibility to take care of her neighbors, and she hopes others will join her.

Why is it such a big passion to have such a stake in the community? "Well, it always has been, this is my community, this is where I live. I live among these people," said Ramsook."

The lieutenants said these new programs and any donations are even more important as they expect their demand to increase as much as 10,000 people next year. You can sign up to volunteer or drop off donations at The Salvation Army's location on Allen Road.

