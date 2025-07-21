TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Harmony in the Streets summer camp caters towards teenagers, a group that camp organizers say needs summer activities to keep them involved with their community and away from potential trouble.



The camp is organized by the Council on the Status of Men and Boys and will run all week at Alarm International Church.

The camp will host 65 teenagers and all who finish with perfect attendance will receive a $200 gift card.

Watch the video below to see how local law enforcement is involved in the camp and why.

Teenager-focused summer camp fosters positive relationships with law enforcement and reduces violence

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

For one local group, creating harmony in the streets starts by creating community among local teenagers.

I'm Alberto Camargo, your neighborhood reporter in Northwest Tallahassee.

Learning how a summer camp organized by The Council on the Status of Men and Boys is making progress on that goal.

Harmony in the Streets is a weeklong camp aimed at children aged 12-17 that focuses on teaching life skills like cooking, art, conflict resolution, and boundary setting.

It's first week was held earlier this month, and the second week of camp started Monday at Alarm International Church.

CSMB Executive Director Royle King says catering a summer camp to teenagers will help to keep them away from trouble.

"That teenage age is where we're starting to a see a lot more of the violent activity. When we think summer camp, we always think younger kids and kind of cutting off at middle school. The older you get, just like everything else you see in our communities, the less services are available. And so for teens, if you're not deeply engaged in sports, in school, or working, you don't have a lot of camp opportunities. So we wanted to focus there because we realize that there is a gap."

The camp will host 65 teenagers and feature lots of programming with the Leon County Sheriff's Office and Florida Sheriff Youth Ranch staff.

Every child that finishes the camp with perfect attendance will receive a $200 gift card.

As another part of its work to address gun violence, the CSMB is asking neighbors to complete a gun violence survey you can find on their website now.

