Teaching Northwest Tallahassee how to grow their own food to help reduce costs in a food desert

Neighbors can use the iGrow garden as a source of healthy, fresh food and to learn how to create a food resource at home.

Workers here say this is critical for this neighborhood which has been identified as a food desert. They tell me they have also tracked more people experiencing homelessness looking for help.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Finding ways to eat healthy on a budget can be particularly challenging, especially with the pressures of inflation.

That's why there's a mission in my neighborhood to help. How neighbors can coming together to instill this education in our community.

"It can start in the garden, but it can go out to so many different ways," said Mya Williams. She has been helping at the iGrow garden for 3 years.

Food grown right here is feeding some of the most vulnerable mouths in our community.

That's one of the goals of the Tallahassee Food Network and Sowing Seeds Sewing Comfort Ministry's work at the iGrow Garden.

"Providing food for elders and youth when they're unable to get it themselves," said Williams.

Williams said this is crucial for the 32304 zip code which is a food desert.

According to the Food Access Research Atlas through the U.S. Department of Agriculture, there are many areas in 32304 that have been identified as low income who also have low access to food.

Williams said she has noticed these additional hurdles.

"It's not easy to get around, as well as it's not easy to gain food," said Williams.

Beyond providing food, the garden also promotes education. They host monthly meet ups called Collards & Cornbread.

"You learn how to plant a garden, you learn how to prepare food from the garden, and you learn how to eat it," said Elder Charlotta Ivy, Executive Director of Sowing Seeds Sewing Comfort Ministry.

Elder Ivy said the goal is to show neighbors how they can stretch their dollars.

"I always say grow what you like," said Ivy, "what costs the most at the store, grow that, so you can substitute it financially."

Williams said the process is easy.

"When you eat fruit, you just keep the seeds and learn how to germinate it," said Williams.

These are lessons you can learn at their educational potlucks where neighbors can also get a healthy meal on site, and also one to take home

"They can put a meal together with the vegetables that are here," said Williams.

So while inflation is pushing many of us to think creatively, it's also highlighting the opportunities that lie in our backyards.

Neighbors can attend the class and potluck here at the iGrow Garden on Dent Street. That will start at 10am and run through until noon.

