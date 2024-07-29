Swimming pool facilities available in Northwest Tallahassee; why one neighbor is sharing her memories

Neighbors say they have strong connections with the City of Tallahassee's Robinson-Trueblood pool, linked by its history and their memories.

The Robinson-Trueblood pool is open for the summer for neighbors to use.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Making a splash in City pools this summer. That's what one neighbor is hoping more community members will do.

Finding out what the pool here on Dade Street means so much to her and the swimming facilities available to you and your family.

"This was the premiere, this was the gold mine," said Northwest Tallahassee native, Shauna Smith, as she described her fond memories of the Robinson Trueblood Pool on Dade Street.

"There were many times my father's car, my parent's car, would be loaded with neighborhood kids to bring them all over to the pool," said Smith.

It's a combination of her memories and the history of this pool that means she stops by often to use the facility.

"This was one of the first pools African American children could come to," said Smith.

She wants to share these memories with neighbors.

"I'd like to see more vitality over here in this neighborhood," said Smith.

Demand for swimming in the pool this summer has been high.

"We seen a huge demand for recreational activity and then some of our normal things like swim lessons and swim teams," said Leslie Adams, Aquatics Manager for the City of Tallahassee. She said that demand has been at all seven of their pools since they've opened fully following Covid-19.

Adams said hundreds of people are visiting the pools daily.

Adams said they are going to build on this demand to provide more opportunities for people to swim.

"Next summer, we'll see a push to get involved with the summer camps coming to the pools and we've opened some of the locations up to rent out to birthday parties and that kind of thing," said Adams.

The Robinson-Trueblood pool is open during the summer months. Shauna hopes people will put the pool on their to-do lists.

"Let the city and the residents know that we have this amazing facility here," said Smith.

All City of Tallahassee swimming pool information can be found on their website. It breaks down cost, opening hours, and qualities of each pool.

