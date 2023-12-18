Support network for nonprofits in Tallahassee strengthening missions

Shared Grace is an opportunity for nonprofit leaders in Leon County to get together.

The group meets twice a month: once on Zoom and once in person.

Watch the video to find out how it's helping strengthen community outreach in our neighborhood and how to get involved.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Banding together to help our community while helping each other. I’m Maya Sargent in Northwest Tallahassee. Advocates are telling me about Shared Grace, meetings that bring together nonprofit leaders in Leon County to help them work through solution. They explain how these meetings strengthen their missions and how you can get involved.

"A city that is so just ready to go, they’re ready to get up, ready to serve, they’re ready to give," said Tammy Pulsifer with Safe Families for Children. She is one of the participants of Shared Grace. The group unites people working for various Leon County non profits. They meet twice a month, once on Zoom, and once in person.

Local advocate Nick Quinton started the group 3 years ago. He said its impact has only grown.

"They come in with things they’re working on, folks they’re helping and say hey, this is where I am, this is what I’ve got going on, if you know of any resources or if you can help point me in a direction, please do," said Quinton.

That’s the main objective of each meeting: to share resources and hep each other. Markeisa Tassy, Victim Advocate for Ability First is a regular attendee.

"My friend over at Catholic Charities, Taquitha, literally told me about this Shared Grace meeting," said Tassy.

She said with confidence that these meetings are the best thing she could have ever stumbled upon.

"We come together and we really are advocating for these survivors, victims, and people who are in need," said Tassy.

Pulsifer said these meetings allow them to have a space to work through problems.

"Someone will speak up and say I know exactly what to do, and that’s what the brilliance of all this is," said Pulsifer.

The next Shared Grace meeting will take place in January. If you work for a non profit and would like to get involved you can contact Nick Quinton via this email: sharedgracetallahassee@gmail.com .

